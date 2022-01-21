Fire crews battle blaze at warehouse in east valley, business gutted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters from three different departments battled a fire early Friday morning at a warehouse on Pecos Road, south of Stewart Avenue.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. after a passerby and a Metro police officer saw smoke coming from the front building, according to Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

He said the warehouse appears to have businesses inside, including an electrical liquidation company that was gutted.

Las Vegas fire crews battle blaze at warehouse building on N. Pecos Road on Jan. 21, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

About 40 firefighters from the city of Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas responded to the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, there heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming through the roof.

No injures are reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.