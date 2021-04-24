No injuries reported after 2-alarm house fire near Washington, I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say no one was hurt after a house fire Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Adams Avenue and H Street. That is just north of Washington Avenue and west of I-15.

Crews arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m. Once there, they found a one-story home and a large garage on fire.

2-ALARM F3H. TOC:1:29PM. 709 W Adams Ave heavy fire between a 1-sto house and large garage in backyard – fire is OUT, no injuries reported cause U/I, crews mopping up. High winds definitely enhanced fire. No other structures off property damaged. #PIO1NEWS Ward-5 pic.twitter.com/VL8hKna5vs — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 24, 2021

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was able to put out the blaze, but officials say high winds made the process more difficult and enhanced the fire.

No other structures were damaged, but officials say there was about $100,000 in damage.

Six people were displaced.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.