No injuries reported after 2-alarm house fire near Washington, I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say no one was hurt after a house fire Saturday afternoon.
It happened at a home near the intersection of Adams Avenue and H Street. That is just north of Washington Avenue and west of I-15.
Crews arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m. Once there, they found a one-story home and a large garage on fire.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue was able to put out the blaze, but officials say high winds made the process more difficult and enhanced the fire.
No other structures were damaged, but officials say there was about $100,000 in damage.
Six people were displaced.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.