Fire crews battle 2-alarm apartment fire near Decatur, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Department battled a 2-alarm blaze at an apartment building Wednesday morning near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard. Everyone was able to escape and no injuries were reported

The first was reported just before 5 a.m. on Sandy River Drive. According to Clark County Fire Department, the crews were able to knock the fire down by 5:25 a.m. They initially fought the fire from the roof and attic to keep it from spreading before entering the apartment where it started.

Early reports indicate there is damage to four apartments. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.