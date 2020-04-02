Fire contained at Wetlands Park, pedestrian bridge destroyed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters fought a blaze late Wednesday night at the Clark County Wetlands Park in east Las Vegas.

Numerous people called to report the fire around 11:18 p.m. Because the fire was in an inaccessible area, the BLM was called to assist in the firefighting.

The fire consumed around 10 acres and was contained just before 5 a.m but there is still an active fire in the perimeter. Crews will remain on the scene throughout the day to monitor it and assist with clean up.

The pedestrian bridge on Duck Creek trail was destroyed by the fire but crews were able to protect most of the parks mature trees.