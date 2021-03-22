Fire quickly contained at Juhl high rise condo, occupant sent to hospital with second degree burns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFAR), fire dispatchers received calls at 7:42 a.m. Monday morning that light smoke was coming from a second-floor apartment at Juhl located on 353 E. Bonneville Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, light smoke was coming from the apartment and the trash smoldering, according to LVFAR. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher.

The occupant of the apartment sustained second degree burns to his lower legs. He was treated by paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital.

Minimal damage was confined to the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with investigators looking at the possibility of careless smoking.

Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department also assisted at the incident.