Fire completely destroys house in Searchlight

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KLAS) — Fire officials say a house was destroyed by a fire in Searchlight last week. Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a building fire on Thursday, Nov. 7 around 8 p.m.

Courtesy: CCFD

CCFD crews arrived at about 8:30 p.m. and saw that the house, off of Joshua Tree Highway at 201 Crescent Peak Road, was fully engulfed.

No injuries were reported, but two adults were displaced and assisted by Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages have not been estimated.

Courtesy: CCFD

An engine from Laughlin, two engines and one battalion chief from the Las Vegas metro area responded to the call.