LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire that started earlier Wednesday morning is once again burning in the area of Charleston and Decatur boulevards.

The fire appears to be in a closed Metro PCS store. There was a fire reported there around 5:30 a.m. and resulted in the westbound lanes of Charleston Boulevard being closed to traffic. Those lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.