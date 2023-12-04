LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire charred an apartment complex in central Las Vegas Monday morning as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

The fire occurred at the Shadowbrook Apartment Homes complex near the intersection of Viking and Wynn roads in central Las Vegas. Clark County Fire Department officials were on the scene, and while no information about the blaze was immediately available from officials, smoke could be seen from blocks away.

According to fire officials, no one was killed in the fire, although the building was reported as a total loss, impacting approximately 15 apartment units. Flames were visibly shooting through the roof of one of the apartment buildings.



Clark County firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that burned apartments at a complex near the intersection of Viking and Wynn roads in central Las Vegas Monday morning. | (Ryan Matthey/KLAS)

“I saw the water coming out of the apartments like a waterfall,” said neighbor Darrel Peterson, who said fires in the area are not uncommon. Christopher Perrah, who also lives in the area, was notified about the fire by his wife. He said firefighters could not tell him whether anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.