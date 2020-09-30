Fire causes $25K in damages to Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire has caused about $25,000 in damages to a senior apartment complex, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the Lake Tonopah Senior Apartments, located near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a number of calls about a fire on the balcony of a second floor apartment around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to control and put out the fire in a few minutes. It was confined to the balcony of one apartment, officials say.

Two people, who were attempting to put out the fire using fire extinguishers and a pot of water, were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

@LasVegasFD Media Release about overnight apartment fire . . . pic.twitter.com/4kgpl6MB8C — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 30, 2020

The occupant of the apartment escaped without injury and the American Red Cross is assisting with their displacement.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause.

North Las Vegas Fire Department also assisted Las Vegas firefighters on scene.