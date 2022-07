LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Henderson Fire Department responded to a large fire at a storage unit early Saturday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook page, crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. to a large fire that broke out near Sunset and Boulder Highway.

Henderson Fire Department extinguishes large storage unit fire (Photo: Henderson Fire department)

The condition of the fire was large enough to warrant a second alarm response, said the Henderson Fire Department.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames with no injuries being reported. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.