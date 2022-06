LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A balcony fire burned through the roof of a Las Vegas apartment building.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) crews responded to Lantana Apartments at 1200 South Torrey Pines Drive on Saturday around 3 p.m.

According to LVFR, one smoke inhalation victim has received medical attention, but no other injuries have been reported.

LVFR respond to an apartment balcony fire in the west valley.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.