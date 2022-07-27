LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas city fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the northwest valley and one person has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Las Fire & Rescue received the call at 4:26 a.m. about the fire at a home in the 3700 block of River Canyon Road, which is near Lone Mountain and Fort Apache roads.

The large home became fully engulfed in flames.

According to Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, one person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews will remain on the scene for most of the morning.