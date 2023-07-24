LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 2-story building has been deemed unlivable after a fire scorched the multifamily home Monday in east Las Vegas, fire crews said.

Dispatcher received the call around 6:39 a.m. Clark County Fire officials said that when crews arrived, they found a “2-story multifamily dwelling” on fire. The fire at the home, located near the intersection of Spencer Street and Tropicana Avenue, was coming from a first-floor laundry room, investigators said.

Photos provided by Clark County Fire Department

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, checking the second floor for anyone who might be inside. Officials say that the fire was extinguished 13 minutes after the initial report.

No one was hurt in the blaze. A total of 39 firefighters were involved in the incident. Although the monetary cost of the fire has yet to be determined, the homes have been deemed unlivable. There is no indication yet as to how many individuals have been displaced due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the building has been turned over to property management, fire officials said.