Fire burns cars in Four Queens casino parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An early morning fire in the Four Queens Hotel and Casino parking garage burned at least five cars and damaged the structure which is on E. Carson Avenue, just south of Fremont Street.

F20H. TOC: 1:43AM 222 E Carson Ave at least 5 vehicles on fire on 1st level parking deck if 4-Queens Hotel/Casino – fire is OUT, no inj’s, cause U/I, some dmg to structure, crews checking for hot spots, Crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS Ward: 3 Incident #0338499 pic.twitter.com/kqHV3xCcXa — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 17, 2020

The fire was on the first level of the parking garage and caused heavy smoke over the downtown area. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received the call around 1:43 a.m. and responded to the blaze.

VIDEO: Fire at Four Queens parking garage (Credit: JuLz Igayac/Facebook)

No injuries are reported and the fire is under investigation.