LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County fire crews are cleaning up after battling a blaze at a business complex in the early morning hours of Monday.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at the Park 2000 Business Park on Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road. One of the buildings containing a nail boutique and non-profit agency was fully engulfed in flames and the roof collapsed.

Fire at business complex on Eastern Ave. and Sunset Rd. on May 23, 2022. (KLAS)

Overhead view of fire damage at business complex on Eastern Ave. and Sunset Rd. across from Sunset Park. (Credit: CCFD)

“There was a lot of chaos. A lot of firefighters. They were really going at it trying to contain this thing. A lot of yelling on the radio. It was chaotic,” said witness Mario Long.

It’s believed no one was inside the building and no firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.