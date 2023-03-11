LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to a structure fire in North Las Vegas.

Investigators said the structure ablaze was an apartment complex that was approximately 70% complete and located near the intersection of 5th Street and Rome Boulevard.

20 units and 77 firefighters from the North Las Vegas Fire Department, Clark County Fire Department, and Las Vegas Fire Department were on the scene. Investigators say the blaze was extinguished by 2:00 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire is still under investigation. There’s no word on how much damage was done to the structure or for how long the construction will be delayed.