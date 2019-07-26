UPDATE: Lightning-caused fire burns 4,465 acres northeast of Las Vegas

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, firefighters battle a brush fire near Shaggy Mountain Road in Herriman, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing an ambitious plan to slow Western wildfires by bulldozing, mowing or revegetating large swaths of land along 11,000 miles of terrain in the West. The plan announced this summer would create strips of land known as “fuel breaks” in parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Utah. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP, File)

UPDATE: The BLM has revised the size of the fire burning northeast of Las Vegas near Lake Mead’s Echo Bay. The BLM reports that the fire was caused by lightning.

Four handcrews are on the ground fighting the fire, along with three engines and three helicopters. The fire is currently moving to the northeast on BLM and National Park land.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire burning near Lake Mead’s Echo Bay in northeast Clark County has scorched 3,640 acres in the desert, mostly on Bureau of Land Management public land.

The fire has been named the Bonelli Peak Fire. It is located about 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay. The fire was first reported late Wednesday night.

The fire is not threatening any buildings, and all roads in the area are open.

Aircraft are using water from Lake Mead to help fight the fire, and two ground crews are on the scene.