Fire burning in remote area of Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire burning on the Nevada National Security Site has covered nearly 20,000 acres according to nevadafireinfo.org.

The Southern Bench Fire is on land the public cannot access on the range formerly known as the Nevada Test Site.

A tweet by the Nevada National Security Site indicates the fire north of Area 12 has not burned any structures or caused any injuries, and also says, “The fire is not burning, and has not burned, in any contaminated areas. There is no offsite risk to the public.”

The tweet indicates the fire isn’t as large as nevadafireinfo.org reports, but acknowledges that a total of about 6,000 acres had burned as of Monday.

The cause of the fire is not available.

Nevadafireinfo.org’s map shows the fire centered near an area called Kawitch Canyon, near the western end of Gothic Canyon. The area is in Nye County, but it is owned by the Department of Energy.