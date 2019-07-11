Heat, lack of hydrants hamper battle against fire in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze in the 5300 block of Fort Apache Road near Ann Road in northwest Las Vegas Thursday.

The extreme heat outside caued problems for firefighters at the scene, and a tent was set up to help crews rest and rehydrate while the work continued. Also, a lack of hydrants in the area made the effort to completely extinguish the fire more difficult.

Las Vegas fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire began in the kitchen as the couple who lived in the home made lunch. They along with their two dogs are displaced and receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews worked tirelessly as smoke poured out of the 1-story structure. The fire then spread to the attic where it was enhanced by the wind and took over the house. According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, three factors affected the fire making it harder for firefighters to put out the flames.

First, the fire was burning intensely when firefighters first arrived. Second, there was a stiff steady 15-25 m.p.h. wind from the south which was fanning the flames. Some of those flames spread to the yard and trees of a neighboring house, causing firefighters to be worried about a second house on fire.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any homes. But the house where the fire started could not be saved. Damage was estimated at $300,000.

Third, the fire hydrants are spaced far apart in the rural area of the county. Some of the hose lays to bring sufficient water to the fire was over 1,000-feet away.

A fire burns Thursday in a 1-story structure in northwest Las Vegas. (Courtesy Twitter, Clark County Fire and Rescue)

During the incident more equipment and personnel was requested to where it was a third alarm. Over 30 fire units with nearly 100 personnel were on scene at one time during the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was conducted by fire investigators from the Clark County Fire Department. The homeowners told investigators their faulty stove had been giving the couple troubles for the last few weeks. It was to be replaced Thursday, and a new stove was sitting in the hallway waiting to be installed.

The couple there said they lived in the house for over twenty years and were doing some renovations on the house. The next item on the list was the installation of the new stove today.