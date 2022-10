A fire breaks out under restaurant sign near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Thursday evening. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews were on the scene of a small fire near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

It happened in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue just under the Golden Steer Steakhouse sign.

Pictures taken at the scene showed smoke and fire coming from small bushes underneath the restaurant’s iconic sign along Sahara Avenue.

A Las Vegas Fire and Rescue engine was seen putting out the flames by witnesses in the parking lot.

No other details were released.