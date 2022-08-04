LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fire broke out in the industrial area near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Thursday evening.

The call was received at 5:22 p.m. on Thursday as heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building as crews worked to battle the fire. The website PulsePoint lists the address as 2330 Industrial Road, which is listed as The INDUSTRIAL Event Space.

This is the fifth fire inside this complex this year. Former strip club property Crazy Horse Too, located at 2476 Industrial Road just in front of the INDUSTRIAL Event Space, has had three separate fires since June.

Fire near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue (Credit: KLAS)

On June 25, a vacant warehouse located just next to the property also caught on fire at 2448 Industrial Rd.

Crazy Horse Too had a demolition notice and order issued on June 30, weeks after the vacant building caught fire for the third time and was left heavily damaged.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are on the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an ongoing story, check back for details.