LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A fire broke out in the southwest Las Vegas valley at the site of an apartment building currently under construction on Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County Fire Department.



Fire investigation near Buffalo and 215 (NSP)

Nevada State Police near the scene of building fire in southwest valley along Buffalo Drive and South 215 on June 20, 2023.(NSP)

It happened at 8030 West Maule Avenue near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 southern beltway shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Once fire crews arrived a second alarm was called due to the amount of fire at the location.

Brian O’Neal with the Clark County Fire Department stated that the building had been declared a total loss and that as of 6:30 p.m., the building itself remained unstable.

Initial reports to fire crews indicated that the fire was coming from the roof.

As many as 75 fire personnel responded to the scene of the fire and no injuries were reported.

RTC reported that a single left lane is open along the southbound lanes on the 215 southern beltway and drivers should expect heavy delays.

Road closures are expected to continue for several hours, according to Clark County Fire Department.

Wind gusts near the scene of the fire were reported to be between 20 to 25 mph from the southwest.

“The winds did cause some embers along with the radiant heat, there were some spot fires that originated away from the main body of fire that was to the north along the brush areas of the freeway,” O’Neal added.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Crews are expected to remain on scene until at least 11 p.m. Tuesday.