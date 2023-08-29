LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three people were rescued from a building fire in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 300 East Charleston Boulevard near 3rd Street.

When fire crews arrived they found “three residents” inside the building, according to LVFR.

One of the three people rescued was treated for smoke inhalation and then taken to a hospital.

Downtown Las Vegas fire on Aug. 29 2023 (KLAS)

Downtown Las Vegas fire on Aug. 29 2023 (KLAS)

Downtown Las Vegas fire on Aug. 29 2023 (KLAS)

Downtown Las Vegas fire on Aug. 29 2023 (KLAS)

Downtown Las Vegas fire on Aug. 29 2023 (KLAS)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue investigate fire at the Arts District on Aug. 29, 2023. (Armando Navarro/KLAS)

Fire crews described the scene where the fire took place as an abandoned building at the time of the incident.

As of 8 p.m. smoke and flames could still be seen in the downtown Las Vegas area due to the fire.

Arts District fire on Aug. 29, 2023 (KLAS)

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as 3rd Street and Charleston Boulevard remained closed in both directions Tuesday evening, according to RTC Southern Nevada.

There was a previous fire that took place in the area of 300 East Charleston Boulevard back in April 2022.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.