LVFR fights a blaze in a building on Paradise Rd. on Nov. 18, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning.



The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.