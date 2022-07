LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Fire Department responded to a fire early Sunday afternoon at a Subway sandwich shop in a strip mall on South Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs.

CCFD said initial reports were of smoke coming from various businesses within the strip mall, and that no one was evacuating.

Arriving crews were able to locate the fire inside a Subway, and within 20 minutes extinguished the flames and contained the smoke.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.