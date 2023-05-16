LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fire crews responded to the site of the former Fiesta Rancho resort in North Las Vegas after a fire broke out on Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department told 8 News Now that demolition crews were working when roof sheets caught on fire at 2400 North Rancho Drive.

It took fire crews 30 minutes to put out and no injuries were reported.

The Fiesta Rancho Hotel and Casino was one of three Station Casinos properties that never reopened following the closure during the pandemic in 2020.

The resort first opened in 1994 and its demolition was announced in 2022.

The Fiesta Ice Arena is still open during the demolition phase of the property.