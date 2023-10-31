LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ten people were displaced from their apartments after a fire broke out at a Henderson apartment complex and affected at least four units Tuesday morning.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, a fire broke out at an apartment complex at 3000 High View Drive at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. HFD said it was a “possible dryer fire” and began to knock it down once they arrived.

Red Cross of Southern Nevada staff and volunteers provided aid to those displaced. The organization said the fire affected “at least” four units and displaced “about” 10 people.

The aid includes helping with access to essential items like clothing and food, helping replace prescription medicines, and helping to ensure those displaced have a safe place to stay the night.

“The Red Cross is committed to continued support in the aftermath of this fire,” a release said. “In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to assist those affected and connect them with community resources.”