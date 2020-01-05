Fire at strip mall in east valley under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a strip mall in the east valley Saturday night.

Officials say they received multiple calls of smoke and fire coming from a strip mall located near North Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the roof, so a second alarm was called to bring additional resources. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 30 minutes.

Clark County Fire says no injuries were reported and officials are still investigating what caused the fire.