LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of a fire Friday that injured one person at a multifamily dwelling in the south valley.

At about 11:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a fire at a “three-plex” at 5255 Dickens Drive, south of East Tropicana Avenue and east of South Maryland Parkway, according to Fire Chief John Steinbeck.

One person was hurt in a fire at a south valley multifamily dwelling. (Clark County Fire Department) Firefighters take to the roof to help control a fire in the south valley. (Clark County Fire Department)

The fire started in the central unit, and it took 39 department members, including five fire engine companies, one ladder truck, two rescues and two chief officers to get the blaze under control, according to a department news release.

Personnel used an “aggressive offensive attack and vertical ventilation to contain and extinguish the fire,” the department said.

One occupant of the dwelling was take to a hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening, the release said. No other details on the person or the injury were provided.

The department’s release said the cause is being investigated.