Fire at mobile home near Decatur Blvd, Harmon Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County firefighters were battling a fire in Spring Valley Sunday night.

The department received a call around 7 p.m. for a possible structure fire at 4601 S. Decatur.

According to CCFD, the first unit arrived to find a double-wide mobile home with heavy fire involvement. Crews were assigned to make entry but encountered hoarder-like conditions that impeded progress.

There were no injuries reported.

A total of six engines, one ladder truck, two rescues, one air resource, two chief officers, and two investigators responded, for a total of 42 personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the dollar loss is unknown. The fire was contained to the property of origin, there were no exposures.