LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators determined Wednesday that a fire in a northwest valley home that left two people dead was accidental.

Fire investigators found that the blaze was related to smoking, according to a news release from the City of Las Vegas.

When 8 News Now asked exactly what kind of smoking caused the fire, a city spokesperson said that no further update on the cause could be provided.

The fire at the luxury home was reported in the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and N. Buffalo Drive around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. The house was engulfed in flames and forced firefighters who tried to enter back outside.

An investigation is underway into a house fire on Bachelors Button Dr. (KLAS)

An investigation is underway into a house fire on Bachelors Button Dr. (KLAS)

An investigation is underway into a house fire on Bachelors Button Dr. (KLAS)

The roof later collapsed while crews were still trying to put out the fire. Once firefighters were able to enter, they found the bodies of Gregory Lonergan, identified as the owner of the home, and Elizabeth Dragon. The cause of death for either victim has not yet been released.

Neighbors said Lonergan had recently done a major renovation on the home.