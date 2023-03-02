LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two floors of Mandalay Bay resort on the Las Vegas Strip were evacuated late Wednesday night because of a small fire.

Clark County firefighters responded to the hotel around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of smoke showing near the hotel’s roofline. Numerous fire engines and rescue vehicles responded to the scene. Firefighters did find a small fire at the top of a stairwell shaft on the roof. The fire was extinguished and guests were allowed back into their rooms.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.