LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters early Saturday extinguished for a second time in about a month a blaze at a building that formerly housed a strip club.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a call for a fire at 2476 Industrial Rd., once the site of Crazy Horse Too, a gentlemen’s club.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames from the front and rear of the building and needed about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, according to Scott Carnahan, an assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department.

Six engines, two truck companies, two battalion chiefs and two rescue units totaling nearly 50 fire department personnel responded, Carnahan said.

No injuries were reported and the damage could not be immediately ascertained, Carnahan said.

It’s the second time the building near where East Sahara Avenue runs underneath Interstate 15 has caught fire in the last 30 days or so.

During the early morning hours on June 5 firefighters needing about 45 minutes to bring a fire at the vacant building under control.

On June 25 a vacant warehouse, 2448 Industrial Rd., next to the former strip club site also caught fire.

No one was injured in either of the earlier fires, officials said.

Like the earlier fires, Saturday morning’s fire is under investigation.