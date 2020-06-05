FIRE: 3 people transported to UMC after house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This morning Las Vegas Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Leonard Avenue.

According to the fire department it appears to have started in living room of the house, causing approximately $100,000 dollars of damage.

The three occupants in the home were taken to UMC. Two sustained serious burns, while one person had cuts to their legs from being pulled out of the home by the other occupants.

This incident was happening at the same time as the 2-alarm fire downtown at the Siegel Suites apartments.

