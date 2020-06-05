FIRE: 2-alarm fire at Siegel Suites near downtown, 4 police officers transported to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at the Siegel Suites on Las Vegas Boulevard near Bonanza Road late Friday morning.

F3H TOC: 10:43AM. 700 N Las Vegas Blvd. fire in 3-sto Siegel Suites, water on fire, N Las Vegas Bl closed, checking for extension. #PIO1NEWS Now 2-alarm. Incident # 0194436 pic.twitter.com/eXmdno7tY1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 5, 2020

According to Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, four Metro police officers who arrived at the scene first began evacuating numerous residents. Those officers ended up being transported to the hospital for possible possible smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

“It is hot. I’m not surprised about the police officers, they were probably really excited, they’re adrenaline was flowing, you have a lot of people in the building, you’re breathing in smoke which makes you a little bit more inefficient and with this heat it’s not unusual,” Szymanski said.

Szymanski said the fire started in a third-floor apartment and spread outside, catching a palm tree on fire. Embers from the tree dropped onto the roof of a second building causing another fire.

Google Maps image of the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road. Siegel Suites is located at 700 Las Vegas Boulevard.

Szymanski added the officers did a commendable job getting the people evacuated.