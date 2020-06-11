Fiore ‘racially charged’ words prompt call to remove her from Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear is asking for the removal of Councilwoman Michele Fiore from the Mayor Pro Tem position.
Crear’s request in a letter to Mayor Carolyn Goodman Thursday also reveals part of what Fiore allegedly said at Saturday’s Clark County Republican Convention.
“While a recording has not yet surfaced, multiple witnesses quote the Councilwoman as saying, ‘I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses,’ ” according to Crear’s letter.
Fiore has lashed out at Clark County Republican Party Chairman David Sajdak, calling him “a pandering idiot” after the party issued a rebuke over the Saturday comments.
Crear also references a statement by Fiore during the June 3 Las Vegas City Council meeting, when Fiore reportedly said, “Protesting does not give you the right of beating white people up.”
Fiore will address the media at 4 p.m., but has not issued a statement as of yet.
Goodman acknowledged Crear’s letter Thursday: “I have received Councilman Crear’s letter and I am considering all the information related to this situation. I am taking this very seriously and it is my understanding that there is an ongoing investigation into what occurred at the Clark County Republican Convention. Every member of the City Council is very important to me and the city of Las Vegas.”
The full text of Crear’s letter:
Mayor Goodman,
It is unfortunate that I am forced to send you this correspondence due to racist and inflammatory statements made by Mayor Pro Tempore Michele Fiore at a public gathering over the weekend.
But, first, let me address a separate statement Councilwoman Fiore made at our June 3 Council meeting. She insisted on injecting her thoughts about the recent demonstration, saying that “protesting does not give you the right of beating white people up.” Of course no person has the right to beat anyone up, yet when stated in this way, the implication is that white people are rampantly being singled out by black people and being attacked, strictly based upon the color of their skin.
During this highly volatile time in our country, it is beyond irresponsible to make such a biased statement. It adds kerosene to an already explosive fire and serves only to divide.
Then, as has been widely reported, at the Clark County Republican Convention on Saturday, Michele Fiore made even more derogatory and racially biased statements. While a recording has not yet surfaced, multiple witnesses quote the Councilwoman as saying, “I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses.”
Michele Fiore’s comments were totally repugnant and spit in the face of all black persons. There is no excuse for this kind of bigotry in our country. Black people have been fighting for centuries to rid America of such racial divisiveness, and we have finally arrived at a tipping point on this issue. The timing makes the comments even more reprehensible.
As we work to heal our country during these heightened tensions, bigoted sentiments only create further divides, instead of seeking equality for all citizens. If I were to stand silent on this issue, the statements could be viewed as the norm on the Las Vegas City Council and not the exception. We must send a clear message to the community that we oppose racism and bigotry.
Madame Mayor, I have known you for over 40 years. You and your family have never treated me, my family nor any person that I know, with anything but love and respect, no matter what race, creed or color. I know you do not stand for racially inciteful statements, nor for inequality.
As Mayor, you have the sole responsibility to select your Mayor Pro Tempore. I ask that you remove Councilwoman Fiore from this position immediately. There is no place within Las Vegas City Hall, or anywhere in our great country, for this type of divisiveness, especially from a person in a leadership position.
Respectfully,
Councilman Cedric Crear