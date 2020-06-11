Fiore ‘racially charged’ words prompt call to remove her from Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem post

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear is asking for the removal of Councilwoman Michele Fiore from the Mayor Pro Tem position.

Crear’s request in a letter to Mayor Carolyn Goodman Thursday also reveals part of what Fiore allegedly said at Saturday’s Clark County Republican Convention.

“While a recording has not yet surfaced, multiple witnesses quote the Councilwoman as saying, ‘I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black asses,’ ” according to Crear’s letter.

My letter to Mayor Goodman requesting Councilwoman Fiore be removed from the position of Mayor Pro Tempore. “There is no place within Las Vegas City Hall, or anywhere in our great country, for this type of divisiveness, especially from a person in a leadership position.” pic.twitter.com/ngMQcKPV7u — Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) June 11, 2020

Fiore has lashed out at Clark County Republican Party Chairman David Sajdak, calling him “a pandering idiot” after the party issued a rebuke over the Saturday comments.

Crear also references a statement by Fiore during the June 3 Las Vegas City Council meeting, when Fiore reportedly said, “Protesting does not give you the right of beating white people up.”

Fiore will address the media at 4 p.m., but has not issued a statement as of yet.

Goodman acknowledged Crear’s letter Thursday: “I have received Councilman Crear’s letter and I am considering all the information related to this situation. I am taking this very seriously and it is my understanding that there is an ongoing investigation into what occurred at the Clark County Republican Convention. Every member of the City Council is very important to me and the city of Las Vegas.”

The full text of Crear’s letter: