Fiore joins crowded Republican field in the run for governor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of Southern Nevada’s most controversial politicians will run for governor as a Republican candidate.

City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore made the announcement and released a campaign video Tuesday morning.

Part of Fiore’s message is don’t expect her to compromise and she’s a fighter.

She didn’t take reporter questions, however, her campaign consultant, Rory McShane did.

He confirms the FBI served the City of Las Vegas Councilwoman with a subpoena in January and says she is cooperating. Although it is unclear what the investigation is about.

Also this year, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, once a close ally says Fiore physically assaulted her in City Hall.

“Michele Fiore and Victoria Seaman are both enthusiastic elected officials who proudly serve the people that they do. Passionate people get into passionate arguments with other people. That’s just what happens and hopefully that’ll be put to bed in the near future,” said McShane.

Fiore faced controversy in 2020, there was an effort to recall her which failed, she used city resources to promote the re-election of Donald Trump and the NAACP asked for her removal and referred to a “lack of remorse for racist comments.”

Councilman Cedric Crear in a letter wrote that multiple witnesses heard Fiore saying “I am a white woman and I should not lose my job because of their black [expletive].”

Fiore did not admit to making the comments, however, apologized and stepped down as Mayor Pro Tem.

“I never, ever want to portray or have anyone believe that there is a racist bone in my body,” said Fiore at the time.

8 News Now’s Vanessa Murphy asked McShane about the incident regarding Councilman Crear’s letter last year.

VM: “Can you clarify what was said on the record right now?”

RM: “The councilwoman did not make any racist comments.”

In 2015, as a State Assemblywoman Fiore said this:

“I can tell you with great respect for my peer, Mr. Munford being the first colored man to graduate his college, we’re in 2015 and we have a black president in case anyone didn’t notice. So the color and race issues, I think it’s time that we put that to rest and we go forth,” she stated.

Controversy after controversy for a Republican candidate vying for the top job in the state government.

“Baggage is a bi-product when you fight as loudly and proudly as someone like Michele Fiore,” added McShane.