Findlay, Amodei, former and current KLAS-TV employees to be inducted in Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame is just one of the many honors a journalist can expect during their tenure in Nevada. This year’s inductees boasts a host of talent, including numerous current and former KLAS-TV staff members will be inducted in, and Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei and the Findlay Automotive Group will be honored.

The Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame was first created with the goal to bring added respect, honor and appreciation to the employees of our radio and television stations. The decision was made to honor employees who had worked in the broadcast industry for a minimum of twenty years.

The ceremony is Saturday night at the Four Seasons Hotel. It starts at 6:30 p.m.