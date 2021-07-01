Finding the perfect home for your aging family member in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a difficult decision many people face each year: finding the right place for an aging loved one. The search can be tough, especially with pandemic concerns.

8 News Now spoke to one family about how they found their perfect home.

“You really want to be in a place that is a new home to you and feels that way,” said Sharry Rosenberg, daughter of a resident.

It’s been seven blissful years for her, after she found a home for her mother at Oakmont of Las Vegas.

“I found this place by doing some research and touring different facilities in the valley, and we fell in love,” Rosenberg told us.

Safety and care are the top factors families should search for in a living facility, according to Shanon Moore with Oakmont. Their facility on East Flamingo and Pecos just underwent a major renovation.

“With the renovation came a beautiful movie theater, which our residents love to enjoy and watch Sunday football, which is great,” Moore said. “We added a bistro with snacks. We have a new dining room and a beauty salon.”

The cost to live at Oakmont varies by the needs of the individual. With over 80 staff on property and close to 150 rooms, the priority is making each resident feel at home.

“Senior housing is for 55 and up. Senior living is a community where we provide services and amenities; we provide their meals and housekeeping,” explained Melon Rivera, regional executive director. “We added memory care, so they don’t have to leave when it comes to cognitive impairment.”

It was those amenities and special care that helped the Rosenberg family make the right choice.

“The most important thing is her sense of humor has returned, so she’s laughing again,” said Sharry, “and that makes me feel good.”

Oakmont staff tell us they survived the pandemic with no positive cases, but they have a plan in place in case of an emergency. They say the first step when looking for a new home is visiting the property and doing your homework.