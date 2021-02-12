Finding love during lockdown: How the pandemic has changed the dating scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, and so many of us have love on the brain.

But how has the dating scene changed since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked everyone’s world?

Dating is great, but it can also be daunting. Once you factor in the stress and uncertainty of COVID-19, it can all feel overwhelming.

8 News Now took a look at how the coronavirus has changed things for better, or for worse.

Whether you’re happily attached, or still searching for that special someone, there’s a science behind any successful romance — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some, like Heidi Glassman and Jon Clarich, got lucky.

“I saw a post she had made, ironically about COVID, and just clicked onto her profile,” Clarich said. “When it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.“

“For some reason I answered his message,” Glassman said. “Normally, I wouldn’t”

While others, like Laura Coronado, are dating in the age of social distancing.

“I actually see what is their lifestyle like during the pandemic,” Coronado said.

Logan Ury is the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge. She says the app has seen a nine percent spike in set-ups since March.

Many started with video dates.

“People are calling the video date the new coffee date,” Ury said. “It’s that low pressure vibe check in the beginning to say is this something we should invest more time into.”

Marriage and family therapist Donna Wilburn tells 8 News Now all apps, like Tinder, Bumble and Match have become even more popular over the last year.

“Bars aren’t open, social event places aren’t open, people who may have not used an app for dating before are really resorting to using the app,” Wilburn said.

So, what about a real “commitment?” Wilburn says these unparalleled times hit every couple differently.

“For a lot of folks, it was really a challenge to find the time for bonding during the quarantine if they did not live together, and for a lot of folks, it was okay I guess we have to fast forward,” Wilburn said.

As for Heidi and Jon, they are proof real love is still out there. You just have to fight a little harder to find it.

“It kind of just happened, and that’s part of what makes it so special.”

Wilburn says if you’re nervous, it’s okay to ask a potential date if they’ve been tested or been vaccinated. Many apps also have COVID-19 safety settings.