Finding employment amid a pandemic; no easy task in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.

“It is extremely frustrating,” said Ryan Kessler who has been applying for jobs.

He’s been out of work since last May when he was laid off from his position as director of beverage at The STRAT.

“I need to find something to be able to provide for my family,” he said.

Kessler visits job websites every day looking for work but has yet to get any response and he is not alone.

“People that have experience, numerous years of experience, that are just sitting here waiting for something to happen,” he said.

This week, Kessler applied to Boston’s Fish House and Bar which is a new restaurant opening in Tivoli Village. Although they’re looking to fill dozens of positions, very few have showed up to the hiring fairs.

“I’m really shocked that nobody has come to apply to a job,” said Bryan Sord, vice president, Boston’s Fish House and bar. “We have a manager position, servers, cooks. We’re probably looking at hiring 75 to 100 people.”

Sord adds that he had to bring in workers from his restaurant in Chicago to help out.

“Our plan is to open up next week. I’m ready to go, all I need is employees now,” he said.

On the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World which will open in the third quarter of 2021 has received in influx of applications.

Kessler is among the 75,000 applicants who are looking to fill 6,000 open positions.

“The people that are out of work; there’s so much talent to pull from that it’s hard for anybody to get a job or a new job,” he said.

Although it’s been a difficult process, Kessler said he is staying positive, and enjoying the quality time with his family.

“This experience has definitely taught me not to give up, keep pressing on, and continue to better myself and better to the people around me.”

If you’re looking for work, 8 News Now has an online resource to help connect with local companies that are hiring.

