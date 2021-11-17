Finding deals on your Thanksgiving meal as prices climb

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving dinner is something many people look forward to but it’s likely going to cost you more this year due to inflation and there could be shortages of some items.

Knots in the supply chain, labor issues, and higher transportation costs have caused food prices to increase. Thanksgiving 2021 is expected to be the most expensive in the holiday’s history.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures the average price change in goods and services, has risen 5.4% since Sept. 2020.

There are some things you can do to save money:

Keep your meal simple – consider using chicken or pare down side dishes

Host a potluck

Shop in bulk if you need extra food

Check out websites/newspapers that offer coupons such as The Coupon Project

Check out stores for special coupons or promotions

Make a list and stick to it

And if you are feeling overwhelmed, you can always order an entire turkey meal at Costco for about $100 or at Winco for around $50.