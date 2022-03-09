LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As gasoline prices reach an all-time record high, many drivers are looking for the best deal in the Las Vegas valley.

According to AAA, as of Wednesday, a gallon of regular gas is selling for an average of $4.77 in Nevada. It has been increasing around 10 cents a day. Diesel is now averaging $5.01 a gallon.

An app called GasBuddy tracks the daily price gas is selling for at thousands of gas stations across the United States.

According to GasBuddy, the following locations in Clark County have the cheapest gas prices.

$3.89 CFN Fuel, 790 Gibson Rd., Henderson

$4.13 Arco, 1625 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

$4.19 Costco, 6555 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

$4.29 Costco, 222 S. Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas

$4.29 Sam’s Club, 8080 W. Tropical Pkwy., Las Vegas

$4.29 Sam’s Club, 2658 E. Craig Rd., North Las Vegas

$4.29 7-Eleven, 405 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas

$4.29 76, 2424 E. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

$4.34 Costco, 3411 Saint Rose Pkwy., Henderson

$4.69 Arco, 4371 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas

The cheapest gas in the state is $3.79 at a gas station in Eureka in central Nevada.