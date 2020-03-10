Find out what happened to the palm trees along the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the iconic palm trees that dot of the Las Vegas Strip are being pulled up and moved. It’s all part of a $47.6-million dollar roadway project underway on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The first of up to 29 palm trees have already been removed near Las Vegas Boulevard and Convention Center Drive, outside the Resorts World construction site. The trees are being trucked about four miles away to be replanted south of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Clark County will eventually plant new palm trees to replace all that were moved.

The County’s improvement project started in December of 2019. It includes new pavement, a water main line replacement, upgraded traffic signals and lighting, enhancements to median landscaping, and new “smart poles” with 5G technology for cell phone carriers. The entire project, from Sahara to 215, is expected to take five years, though work will be completed in phases.

A Clark County spokesman also said two pedestrian bridges are in the planning stages, one which would span Las Vegas Boulevard near Resorts World, and one that would connect the Las Vegas Convention Center to The Drew Las Vegas (formerly Fontainebleau), which is slated to open in late 2022 after nearly 15 years of construction and delays.