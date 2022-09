LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting children to eat healthily is about forming healthy habits. It’s Childhood Obesity Awareness month and an excellent time to take some steps to change eating habits.

Nicole Bungum with the Southern Nevada Health District said families can stay within a budget and still eat healthy food.

Bungum explains how the 5, 2, 1, and 0, guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics work. Here’s a link with more information.