Financing for Virgin Trains line from Las Vegas to Victorville takes step forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission has approved findings related to the financing of a high-speed train between Las Vegas and Southern California.

The approval, first reported in a tweet from the county today, means financing for the Virgin Trains project is one step closer.

The #ClarkCounty Commission just approved findings relating to the financing of @VirginTrains for building a high-speed train between Las #Vegas & So. California. The privately rail line is moving closer to issuing bonds for the project. pic.twitter.com/JjLYD2NFRq — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 21, 2020

Virgin Trains is expected to start construction next year on a track that could take passengers from Las Vegas to Victorville in just 90 minutes. In March, the county approved permits for the construction of a station near the Las Vegas Strip.

The county said today the project is expected to create 30,000 jobs while reducing traffic on Interstate 15 and reducing air pollution. The project will “not cost any tax money $ will have a multi-billion dollar economic impact for our area,” the county tweeted.