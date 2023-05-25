LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re the owner of a small business or non-profit that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, you could be eligible for assistance from Clark County.

The second application window for the Technical and Economic Assistance Program, or TEAP, opens on June 1, 2023. Grant amounts can range from $5,000 to $100,000 depending on the size of the business and the need. There are also other qualifications.

In addition to the financial award, grantees are assigned a technical advisor for up to 13 months to provide assistance and resources to the business owners.

“One of our key missions is to support and help advance our local businesses, non-profits and start-ups, especially those in the unincorporated regions of the county,” said Shani Coleman, Clark County director of the Clark County OCED. “Reopening TEAP enables us to provide more resources and tools to additional businesses in need, helping them recover from a challenging economic period and establish a path forward that strengthens the future of their organizations and our local economy.”

During TEAP’s first round, financial support was given to 167 local businesses which included industries such as restaurants, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, and more.

The application window opens on June 1, at 9 a.m., and closes at 5 p.m. on June 15. Click here for more information.