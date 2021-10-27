Financial incentives offered to current CCSD bus drivers, new hires and referrals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) is considering offering financial incentives to attract and hire new bus drivers and keep the ones they already have.

This proposal will be discussed at the Thursday, Oct. 28 school board meeting.

8 News Now Reporter Kate Houston breaks down how much money is being offered, and how it could help to fill transportation department vacancies.

Over the past few months, we have heard that school buses are chronically late, or don’t show up at all.

This has forced the district to come up with creative solutions, such as partnering with The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and offering nearly $2,000 dollars to employees.

“I don’t know what else to do. I mean I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I’ve called the school, I’ve called you know the transportation, I’ve even called RTC to try to get her a pass,” Mollie Kiley, granddaughter attends a CCSD school.

Mollie Kiley is on the phone every morning at 7 a.m. to check if her daughter will get a bus ride to school.

“If there’s no driver available, then she just sits there. She’s been at the stop for two hours waiting for the bus sometimes,” said Kiley.

Kiley says there isn’t a designated driver on their bus route, and that vacancy is one of 240 in the district.

“She’s missed school several times because there is no bus, or she’s late to school because the bus doesn’t get there on time,” Kiley added.

Both new hires and current employees are eligible for three installments of $500 – contingent upon training and high attendance.

An employee referral can also lead to a $500 payout.

In an effort to fill open positions the school district and the Education Support Employees Association created an incentive proposal.

While Kiley thinks this is a good idea, she is worried it won’t help fast enough.

“I wish they had done it earlier in the year, it’s a little late to be doing something like that. But better late than never I guess,” Kiley added.

The district and ESEA say there will be no financial impact since the funds are from current vacancies.

If approved, those incentives would be available until June 30 of next year. The school board will discuss and potentially approve the proposal at Thursday’s meeting at 5 p.m.