Financial crisis dead ahead for many unemployed Americans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Christmas, millions of Americans are facing a financial crisis.

Federal unemployment benefits are set to run out on Saturday.

The COVID-19 relief bill has been flown down to Florida, where President Donald Trump is spending Christmas. That could allow the president to sign the legislation, but it’s unclear if he will.

Earlier this week, he suggested that he might not — unless lawmakers increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

“Believe it or not, Democrats agree with the president, at least to the extent that we need to sign this bill now,” Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House Majority Leader, said on Thursday.

Congress will return Monday for a rare late December session after Republicans blocked Democrats’ effort to push through a payment increase.

Without the bill signed, Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says hundreds of people will lose on money.

DETR officials say they were fully prepared to implement the relief bill. But now their hands are tied.

DETR says it’s now virtually impossible to avoid a gap in benefits for Nevadans.

Anyone receiving benefits from Nevada can still file weekly claims.

Those applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program will eventually get caught up on payments after the delay.