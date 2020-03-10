Financial advisor gives tools and strategies to meet investment goals despite economic downturn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Dow fell more than 7 percent, the biggest one-day selloff since the 2008 financial crisis. Trading was halted for 15 minutes this morning as markets tumbled.

Financial experts say the steep decline is caused by coronavirus fears.

According to experts, the market volatility will continue but add Americans should keep their focus on their long-term investment goals.

Perhaps you’re looking to buy with stock prices being so low right now or considering a mortgage refinancing with the historically low interest rates.

8 News Now Anchor Brian Loftus talks with Financial advisor Ken Himmler of H&H Retirement Design and Management to break down tools and strategies Southern Nevadans can use to prepare for the economic downturn and continue to meet their long-term investment goals.

After the broadcast, Brian took viewer questions live on our 8 News NOW Facebook page.